MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are asking for help with locating an accused child sex abuser.

According to Crime Stoppers, Jose Loredo is wanted in Madison County for failure to appear on multiple charges of rape of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Loredo is 59-years-old.

Anyone with information on Loredo or his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

