Mugshots : Madison County : 05/17/22 – 05/18/22

Jadan Bills Jadan Bills: First degree murder, failure to appear, attempted murder

Martreon Long Martreon Long: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

Barbara Bell Barbara Bell: Disorderly conduct, misuse of 911

Crystal Trice Crystal Trice: Failure to appear

Danesha Shivers Danesha Shivers: Violation of probation



Gerardo Torres Gerardo Torres: Driving while unlicensed

Harrison Cobb Harrison Cobb: Simple domestic assault

Izaiah Reed Izaiah Reed: Aggravated domestic assault

Johnny Prather Johnny Prather: Violation of probation

Melvin Holcomb Melvin Holcomb: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license



Michelle Akines Michelle Akines: Violation of probation

Patrick Dixson Patrick Dixson: Violation of probation

Rejeana Call Rejeana Call: Failure to appear

Richard Flowers Richard Flowers: Failure to appear

Sheneka Waller Sheneka Waller: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of motor vehicle, schedule VI drug violations



Tyler Long Tyler Long: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000/theft of motor vehicle

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/18/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.