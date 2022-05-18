Mugshots : Madison County : 05/17/22 – 05/18/22 May 18, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Jadan Bills Jadan Bills: First degree murder, failure to appear, attempted murder Martreon Long Martreon Long: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Barbara Bell Barbara Bell: Disorderly conduct, misuse of 911 Crystal Trice Crystal Trice: Failure to appear Danesha Shivers Danesha Shivers: Violation of probation Gerardo Torres Gerardo Torres: Driving while unlicensed Harrison Cobb Harrison Cobb: Simple domestic assault Izaiah Reed Izaiah Reed: Aggravated domestic assault Johnny Prather Johnny Prather: Violation of probation Melvin Holcomb Melvin Holcomb: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Michelle Akines Michelle Akines: Violation of probation Patrick Dixson Patrick Dixson: Violation of probation Rejeana Call Rejeana Call: Failure to appear Richard Flowers Richard Flowers: Failure to appear Sheneka Waller Sheneka Waller: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of motor vehicle, schedule VI drug violations Tyler Long Tyler Long: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000/theft of motor vehicle The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/18/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin