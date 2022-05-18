Parkway-Bypass shooting suspect facing multiple murder charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in April’s fatal shooting near North Parkway and the 45 Bypass in Jackson is facing multiple murder charges.

According to arrest records from the Jackson Police Department, 19-year-old Jadan Jermaine Bills has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Authorities say on April 29, Bills allegedly shot into a car with five people inside, killing a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old and injuring two others.

On May 10, Bills was tracked to a hotel in Little Rock, Arkansas and arrested without incident.

Bills is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail.

