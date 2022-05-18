School system official highlights achievements over past year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System ends another year with success.

The district had 787 students graduate in the Class of 2022.

Greg Hammond, JMCSS Chief of Public Information, says there were several achievements across the district, including higher test scores in grades three through eight in English and Language Arts, as well as an increase in graduation rates.

Hammond says when looking back on this school year, the main topic that comes up is EPSOs (early postsecondary opportunities). This year, college seniors got the opportunity to receive a head start in their college education.

“Just over 30 of our seniors will enter college not as college freshman, but as college juniors, thanks to innovative school models like JCM Early College High,” Hammond said. “We are thrilled about all of those opportunities that our students are able to take advantage of.”

Hammond says now the district will now start planning for next year’s achievements.

The school board will meet this summer with a work session on June 6 and a board meeting on June 9.

