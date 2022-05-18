Shiloh’s Memorial Day events to bring cannon firings, cemetery service

SHILOH, Tenn. — A weekend of events honoring Memorial Day is coming to Shiloh National Military Park.

On Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, the sound of cannon fire will rumble across the battlefield as park volunteers in dressed period uniforms present cannon firing demonstrations.

A news release says the Shiloh Cannon Crew will fire a reproduction six-pounder Field Piece and introduce visitors to the proper drill, ammunition, and equipment used by Civil War artillerists.

The demonstrations will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. On Sunday, they’re scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Each demonstration lasts around 20 minutes and includes two cannon firings.

On Monday, May 30, the park’s annual Memorial Day observance ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in the Shiloh National Cemetery.

The service includes music, patriotic salutes, and a wreath laying, and this year will feature keynote speaker Lieutenant Colonel Vicki Ball (retired) from the U.S. Air Force.

Ranger-led programs will be offered in the battlefield following the cemetery service.

The service and all park programs are free and open to the public.

For more information, call the Shiloh Visitors Center at (731) 689-5696 or click here to visit the official website.

For more news in the Hardin County area, click here.