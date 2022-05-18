Tennessee Democratic Party to host 3 gubernatorial debates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials with the Tennessee Democratic Party say they will host three gubernatorial debates ahead of the upcoming August primary election.

According to a news release, Democratic candidates Jason Martin, Carnita Atwater and JB Smiley Jr. will participate in all three of the debates.

The debates will take place on May 26 in Knoxville, June 21 in Nashville and July 12 in Memphis.

Whoever goes on to win the August primary will face off against Republican incumbent Gov. Bill Lee, who is running for a second term unopposed.

The last time Tennessee voters chose a Democrat for governor was in 2006 when Phil Bredesen was elected to the top seat.

