Crime Stoppers 05-18-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding Denis Garcia-Rivera (23) and Jose Loredo (59).

Garcia-Rivera is charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and four (4) counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Loredo is wanted in Madison County for failure to appear on multple charges, including rape of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

If you have any information call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Jackson.

Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison Co., TN is a non-profit organization designed to encourage members of our community to assist local law enforcement in the fight against crime, by utilizing an anonymous tip program. If you have any information, call 731-424-8477, use our mobile P3 App, and follow us on Facebook.Special thanks to our sponsor: The Range in Jackson.