Dyersburg police: Shooting victim breaks into uncle’s home for help, gets shot

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Over the weekend, the Dyersburg Police Department says a man allegedly seeking help after being shot was then shot by a family member.

Around 12:30 a.m. on May 15, Dyersburg police say they were investigating a shooting near Upper Finley Road when they received a call of a person being shot on Melton Avenue while trying to break into a residence.

Police would later learn that a 33-year-old man had been shot near the Wilson Circle area. The victim says he then fled to seek help at his uncle’s residence on Melton Avenue.

The victim’s uncle reported that he was awakened by the sounds of a break-in and fired a handgun at the victim before realizing that it was his nephew.

No charges were filed against the homeowner and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim reported that he knew the identity of the person who shot him on Wilson Circle, however he refused to provide their name to authorities.

The investigation into the initial shooting remains ongoing, and anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288-7679 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-8477.

For more local crime stories, click here.