First responders check car seats for national certification

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Law enforcement are helping the community make sure their children are safe.

First responders from across the state are being nationally certified as child passenger safety technicians.

Close to 20 first responders are graduating from the 32 hour course and checked car seats as a final part of the course.

Capt. Jeff Middleton with Lexington police says many times they are asked how to install a car seat.

“Many times we find that people incorrectly install those seats, or they can be very difficult to install and they don’t understand how to install them,” Middleton said.

