Humboldt group continues efforts to help Ukrainians

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is on a mission to help refugees in Ukraine.

Kontaktmission is a network of missions movement located in Humboldt, Tennessee.

Through their many church planters and organization connections across Europe, the group aims to assist refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The missionary organization is setting up refugee camps in Europe, bringing food into Ukraine, and providing much needed resources for those sheltering in place.

Leaders encourage people to continue to bring attention to the devastation happening around the world.

“These efforts that we have going on right now cost about $22,000 a month. And while we’ve done a great amount of support raising and marketing and advertising to get people to give, that giving has tapered off as it has become less popular of a topic,” said Johnathan Gainer, the Director of Eastern Europe Expansion For Kontaktmission.

You can also be apart of the mission. Kontaktmission is currently accepting donations on their website.

Leaders say unlike other organizations, these donation go directly to refugees.

