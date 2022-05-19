Marjorie Lee Moore Bozeman, age 83, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late James Clifton Bozeman, departed this life Monday afternoon, May 16, 2022 at her home.

Marjorie was born December 29, 1938 in Gaines Landing, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Moore and Vera Harville Moore. She was a former resident of Memphis, Tennessee and Halley, Arkansas before moving to Somerville. Marjorie was a homemaker throughout her life and enjoyed sewing (she even made clothes for her girls) and gardening. She always had beautiful flowerbeds.

Mrs. Bozeman is survived by two daughters, Debra Joyner of Somerville, TN and Donna Burkett (Bill) of Jacksonville, FL; one son, Jimmy Fox of Memphis, TN; two granddaughters, LeAnn Gillespie and Cheyenne Joyner; and her great-grandson, Riley James Marshall. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Richard Flanagan.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Bozeman will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.