Mugshots : Madison County : 05/18/22 – 05/19/22 May 19, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Paula Davis Paula Davis: Violation of order of protection Adam Seavers Adam Seavers: Violation of community corrections Arin Mullikin Arin Mullikin: Driving on revoked/suspended license Beverly Massengill Beverly Massengill: Violation of probation Dais Wilson Dais Wilson: Vandalism Daquan Brown Daquan Brown: Criminal trespass Domonique Watkins Domonique Watkins: Driving on revoked/suspended license James Coleman James Coleman: Violation of order of protection Joseph Reynolds Joseph Reynolds: Failure to appear, violation of probation, violation of community corrections Kadaysha Brooks Kadaysha Brooks: Vandalism Lashon Beason Lashon Beason: Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/19/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.