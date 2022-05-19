Mugshots : Madison County : 05/18/22 – 05/19/22

Paula Davis Paula Davis: Violation of order of protection

Adam Seavers Adam Seavers: Violation of community corrections

Arin Mullikin Arin Mullikin: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Beverly Massengill Beverly Massengill: Violation of probation

Dais Wilson Dais Wilson: Vandalism



Daquan Brown Daquan Brown: Criminal trespass

Domonique Watkins Domonique Watkins: Driving on revoked/suspended license

James Coleman James Coleman: Violation of order of protection

Joseph Reynolds Joseph Reynolds: Failure to appear, violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Kadaysha Brooks Kadaysha Brooks: Vandalism



Lashon Beason Lashon Beason: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/19/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.