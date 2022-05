MEDINA, Tenn. – The Medina Police Department confirmed two city employees were injured Thursday morning.

The department says the employees were spraying weeds in a John Deere Gator along Old Medina Street when they were hit.

The department says both were airlifted, one with minor injuries and one with significant injuries.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m.

