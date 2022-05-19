Shirley Diane Warf

Shirley Diane Warf, age 61, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Monroe, NC. Her burial at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens will be announced at a later date by the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Miss Diane was born in Brownsville, TN on December 18, 1960, to the late Leland and Estelle Staggs Warf. She loved watching television, listening to gospel music, and attending church. She was also preceded in death by one brother-in-law: Frank Cunningham.

She is survived by one brother: Leland W. Warf, Jr. of Memphis, TN; one sister: Linda Cunningham of Monroe, NC; one niece: Shelia Baucom; two nephews: Michael and Tim Cunningham; and numerous extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the Warf family requests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Sharolette Allen InSouth Bank, PO BOX 879, Brownsville, TN 38012