Soul of the City held in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local organization is focusing on the community.

The organization Our Jackson Home has been hosting a series of events celebrating the past, the present, and this evening, the future.

All of it is with the help of music.

“We have artists from just all around the West Tennessee area, Memphis, Jackson, that came together,” said Jaylon Flagg, Stage Manager of Soul of the City.

Our Jackson Home is wrapping up its Soul of the City event, which showcased local entrepreneurs and focused on music.

“R&B and rap, and just basically, we’re just exploring all origins of music. Not trying to leave anything out because music is great no matter the genre,” Flagg said.

Flagg says this event helps local musicians.

“Show what you have, and if you don’t get that opportunity in the first place, people will never know what you can do. So it basically, really starts with that, just being able to have a place to show your talent and having enough bravery not to be afraid to get up there and do the best you can with what you have,” Flagg said.

Local music fans say this unique event helps in several ways.

“You’ll meet new people. A lot of groups that have been separate will come together and meet as a downtown location,” said Hope Cunningham, who lives in Jackson.

“It’s just for everybody. There’s something for everybody here, and it’s good music and it’s just a good time,” said Morgan Walker, who lives in Jackson.

Flagg says there will be another event like this soon, but a date has not been set just yet.

