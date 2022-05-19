Strawberry season in West Tennessee is here

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s strawberry season in Tennessee!

And if you are looking for the freshest berries, head straight to the farm.

Green Acres Farms strawberries

Business is booming for Green Acres Berry Farm near Milan as they prepare to harvest fresh picks for the season.

Rain is usually their biggest challenger, but this time it’s the heat that raises concerns for proper growing.

But so far, farmers say the season is going well for ripe selections.

“We have an abundant, beautiful crop this year, and we just love to have everyone come out, new and old customers and get some freshly picked strawberries,” said Walker Parkins, a farmer at Green Acres Farm.

Strawberry season runs from mid-April in until the first week of June in West Tennessee.

