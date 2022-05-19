TDOT gives update on bypass construction in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — There is an update on the construction for a new bypass in Lexington.

A portion of Highway 22 in Lexington was shut down by the Tennessee Department of Transportation to complete a section of the bypass.

It was closed off in the middle of April for a four week construction period. Crews are widening parts of the highway, and installing cross drains.

Nichole Lawrence, with TDOT, says later this week concrete curb sides will be added to the sidewalks.

“A few days after that, the paving crew will come in. We are really expecting an opening of that section of Highway 22 in Lexington early next week, but definitely before the holiday weekend,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says crews hope to have the bypass project finished later this summer.

