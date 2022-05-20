Services for Ms. Carol Lyn March-Bell, age 54 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12 Noon, at the St. Paul C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Marshall Chapel Church Cemetery in Medon, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Monday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you like to send some flowers in memory of Ms. Bell, you can go to the Flowers and Gifts section in our Sympathy Store on our website by clicking https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/store/funeral-service?icn=de sktop_memorial_topbanner

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.