Mugshots : Madison County : 05/19/22 – 05/20/22

Dennis Wright Dennis Wright: Violation of probation

Andrea Marino Andrea Marino: Violation of community corrections

Denoatus Murphy Denoatus Murphy: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Dialeny Matos Perdomo Dialeny Matos Perdomo: Shoplifting/theft of property

Dominique Bush Dominique Bush: Possession of a handgun while under the influence



Edric Rutherford Edric Rutherford: Aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit, contributing to the dependency of a child

Edward Forrest Edward Forrest: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

Inglemar Clark Inglemar Clark: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jeff Walker Jeff Walker: Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault

Kimberly Pyron Kimberly Pyron: Criminal trespass



Labryan Warlick Labryan Warlick: Unlawful drug paraphernalia

Rasiel Rolramos Rasiel Rolramos: Shoplifting/theft of property

Rickyra Sherron Rickyra Sherron: Failure to appear

Tyrone Jackson Tyrone Jackson: Public intoxication, public indecency/indecent exposure

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 05/20/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.