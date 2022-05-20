Pleasant Conditions Remain Today But A Stormy and Wet Pattern Emerges Next Week

Weather Update – Friday, May 20, 2022 – 11:00 AM

TODAY:

We’re expecting plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds moving in. This will bring partly to mostly sunny skies for most of the region. Highs are expected in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. Wind speeds will remain in the teens to 20’s with a wind advisory being issued for some counties in West Tennessee. Into the evening, a few clouds may move in but mostly clear skies are still expected overnight. Lows are expected to reach into the lower 70’s to upper 60’s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Early Saturday morning, mostly cloudy skies move in with wind speeds in the teens. After 3PM, storms and showers may begin to appear. Most should remain isolated until the main line of storms arrives late Saturday evening. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 80’s with lows dropping into the 60’s overnight. No severe weather is expected at the moment but strong storms could still bring heavy rainfall to many over the weekend. Sunday is cooler with highs in the 70’s but showers and a few storms continue as well.

NEXT WEEK:

A cooler week begins Monday with highs in the 70’s after this weekend’s passing cold front. Mostly dry conditions are expected with around a 10-15% chance of rain. However, by Tuesday, showers may be returning with the presence of a low pressure system. This will bring scattered showers and isolated storms for a good portion of the week. Clouds will begin to dissipate by Thursday as we begin to warm up as well. upper 70’s to lower 80’s are expected until next Friday.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com