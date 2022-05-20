Police investigating late afternoon one-vehicle crash

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Police are investigating an traffic accident that occurred in the 1700 block of N. Highland Avenue.

At approximately 5:12 P.M. Friday, Jackson Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Highland Avenue for an accident scene. Responding officers located one vehicle with a deceased subject on the inside.

Investigators are on the scene attempting to determine the cause of the accident and death. This investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information that would be beneficial, contact the Jackson Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 731-425-8400.

