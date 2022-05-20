Storms Returning On Saturday, Much Cooler Sunday

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for May 20th:

After a nice and mostly quiet finish to the work week, storm chances will be returning Saturday afternoon and evening and storms will be likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some of the storms are expected to be strong and possibly severe. The showers are expected to clear by Sunday afternoon for most of us. Cooler weather will return for the start of next week. We will have the latest details and hour by hour weekend forecast breakdown coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

The southerly winds will keep the humidity up for the end of the work week. Those winds will weaken after the sun goes down but still could be a bit breezy overnight. Friday night lows will fall down into the low 70s for most of West Tennessee. Expect clear to mostly clear skies tonight. Friday night looks like it is going to be a very pleasant night.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and storms will be returning for the weekend with Saturday evening/night into Sunday morning being the most likely time to be impacted as a cold front will pass by during the first half of day on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and the winds will change from the southwest to the north as the front passes on Sunday and that will start a cooling trend across the region. Depending on the timing of the front and cloud cover, highs will still make it into the upper 80s to near 90° on Saturday. Some of the storms could be strong depending on the timing, so we will keep an eye on that situation as the week progresses in the Storm Team Weather Center. Most forecast scenarios currently keep the storms away until after 9 PM which would be the better situation for us in West Tennessee to avoid severe storms. Some forecast scenarios though, like the one here, have the storms showing up during the evening hours and if that is the case, some severe gusty wind storms will be likely.

It appears the rain and storm chances could linger during the day on Sunday before moving out before the beginning of the next work week. Skies should try to clear some during the overnight hours on Sunday. Saturday night lows will fall down into the mid 60s again and Sunday highs will struggle to get out of the low 70s. Some of the coolest weather so far this month could be returning for the start of next week. Low to mid 50s are expected to move in for Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK:

After a cool start to Monday with highs only reaching the low to mid 70s, highs will top out around 80° for most of next week. Monday appears to be dry and mostly sunny but clouds and pop up shower chances return to the forecast on Tuesday and stick around for the middle of the week. Showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday as well. Overnight lows next week will hang around 60° for Monday and Tuesday mornings but only fall into the mid 60s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The winds will come out of the northeast on Monday, southeast on Tuesday, southwest on Wednesday and west on Thursday. This changing of the wind direction will be associated with a low pressure system that is expected to move through West Tennessee during the middle of next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

