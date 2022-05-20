Toddler dies after being found in vehicle at Tennessee daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old child has died after being found in a hot vehicle outside a Tennessee daycare center.

Memphis police said in a tweet that the toddler was pronounced dead at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Thursday afternoon shortly after being found in the vehicle.

News outlets report the daycare is called Education is the Key Children’s Center and has capacity to care for up to 111 children.

Police did not release further details, including the child’s name.

News outlets report temperatures on Thursday reached 91 degrees in Memphis.

For more Tennessee news, click here.