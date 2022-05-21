20th Victorian Tea Party held in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. – Sweet and savory treats were served in Henderson on Saturday.

The Freed-Hardeman University Associates held their 20th annual Victorian Tea Party at the historic Hardeman House.













tea party6

“This is the 20th year of the tea party. When we first started back in 2003, we weren’t sure if we were going to do one event. We certainly did not imagine that we were going to do 20 years. But it has become a premier event, much beloved, that brings people from states all around Tennessee,” said Debbie McLaughlin, the FHU Associates Executive Coordinator.

The annual spring event helps raise funds for FHU students.

“One of the primary goals of the FHU Associates is to raise funds for student scholarships for Christian education at Freed-Hardeman University,” McLaughlin said.

Beyond snacks, there were tea-related activities, a boutique, and professional photographers.

McLaughlin wanted to thank their sponsors and patrons for supporting the tea party.

Missed this year’s party? McLaughlin says you can follow the party on Facebook so you never miss it again.

You can also follow FHU Associates here.

For more information, visit the ‘Seen on 7’ section of our website.