Annual event brings residents together for music and fun

JACKSON, Tenn. —One local organization is bringing the community together.

Area Relief Ministries hosted its annual Family Fest event at the Amp.







There was live music, a bouncy house for kids and also a petting zoo and much more.

Leaders with the organization say events like these unifies bonds.

“Especially coming out of COVID, we haven’t seen kids running and playing together and in close proximity and it’s just so wonderful to see people out again and listening to music and enjoying the outdoors,” said Michael Roby, director, Area Relief Ministries.

Roby says they will be planning on hosting this event again next year.