National non-profit hosts mental health walk

JACKSON, Tenn. –The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, held a walk in Jackson.

The non-profit held NAMI Walks Your Way Tennessee at Muse Park on Saturday, and each step helped reduce stigma around mental illness.















“Today’s walk is to not only raise funds for the programs that we have at NAMI Tennessee and for the people that we serve, but also to spread awareness about mental health and just get people out after being in quarantine for awhile and back together,” said Victoria Rutledge, the Director of Development for NAMI.

Rutledge says they were happy to take these steps together in-person once again.

“So this is the third year that the event has been held, but last year it was virtual. So we are really glad to be back in person this year,” Rutledge said.

The group provides services, resources, classes, and more.