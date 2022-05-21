New York City resident tests positive for monkeypox virus

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state health officials say a New York City resident has tested positive for the virus that causes monkeypox.

The unidentified patient is isolating and treating the case as positive while awaiting final confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control.

City health officials said Thursday they were investigating two potential cases of monkeypox, a rare virus rarely seen outside of Africa that can cause flu-like symptoms.

The state Health Department said late Friday that testing ruled out the other case.

The virus originates in primates and other wild animals, and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients.

