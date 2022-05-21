Peggy Jean Mosier, age 72, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home in Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Morgan officiating. Burial to follow in the Alamo City Cemetery. A visitation for the Mosier family will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Bells Funerals Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mrs. Peggy was born in Madison County, TN on July 31, 1949, to the late Loyd Fletcher Mosier and Mary Frances Castellaw Mosier. She loved her family very much, enjoyed attending church and spending time with her best friend, Marsha Kendall of Friendship, TN. She was also preceded in death by two brothers: Nick Mosier, Neal Mosier; one sister: Katie Hendrix.

She is survived by two brothers: Wayne Rhodes (Brandon) of Alamo, TN, Jeffrey Mosier of Bells, TN; two sisters: Patsy Hendrix (Billy) of Bells, TN, Connie Emison (Tommy) of Bells, TN; She leaves a legacy of numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the Mosier family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the American Cancer Society.