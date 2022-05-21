Union University holds 2022 Commencement Ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local university hosts its commencement ceremony.

Over 600 students are graduating from Union University Saturday.







The early ceremony was to commemorate students of graduate programs and associates degrees.

The later ceremony will be for undergraduate students.

One student says receiving his degree feels amazing.

“It’s really nice. I’ve done schooling for the past 6 years collegiately, so it’s nice to kind of come to the end of that and look forward to a career that I’ve been set up well by Union,” said Daniel Yurovchak,” receiving Master’s Degree in Accounting.

The next semester will start in August.