Visiting author host workshop at local university

JACKSON, Tenn. – West Tennesseans jumped at the chance to learn from an author.

Marcus Wicker, an author and poet, visited the University of Memphis Lambuth for a workshop on Saturday.











“One of the jobs of the poet is not just to write on the page, but sort of, bring the message to the folks, whether that be through a workshop, or reading, you know poetry is an auditory art form and that sort of deserves to be sung out,” Wicker said.

Wicker says the workshop taught attendees about the ode, a poem of praise or celebration, and about the invective, which is anger, criticism, and denouncement.

Wicker says he wanted attendees to know the bridge between them is not too wide, and it is how to present the language.

He says that he hopes those in attendance take home that poetry is alive.

“Poetry lives beyond books, that it has the ability to change people, and change the way that we think, whether that be about politics or about love, that there are different types of poetry, and that it is beneficial beyond academic studies,” Wicker said.

Wicker is the author of “Silencer,” and “Maybe the Saddest Thing.”

You can learn more from Wicker in his books and from his website.

Wicker’s visit was a part of the Griot Collective of West Tennessee’s Visiting Writers Series.