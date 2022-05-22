Artists showcase their work at local festival

DYERSBURG, Tenn. –An annual event is helping local artists share their talents.

“Handmade artists, everything from potters, soap-makers, wood workers, chainsaw carvers, jewelry makers and so on,” said Joe Adams, president Dyersburg-Dyer Co. Arts Council.

















The annual Spring Into the Arts show helps art enthusiasts learn more about local artists.

“It’s very personable, we’re not very busy, so you really get to talk to the artist and ask them about their process, learning things,” Adams said.

Adams says handmade items sometimes have a bad reputation of being expensive.

“A lot of times it’s no more expensive than going to Walmart but when you buy something from a store, it’s going to a CEO’s pocket or to the shareholders pocket. This is going to this person’s grand kid’s college fund or helping them pay their bills,” Adams said.

One local artist says this event has helped her in several ways.

“The nicest thing I’ve gotten to do is showcase my student’s work. The biggest thing that this has done for me today is get people to know what I’m teaching and when the arts council puts one on, they know that it’s going to be. They know what class it’s going to be, so they come by, they’ve seen the kind of work that they can expect to come out of a class with,” said Mary Gwyn Bowen, local artist.

She says more events like these should be made in the community.

“It’s hard for people to know whats going on in the art world. I think people don’t know in the community what’s going on in the community unless you read the newspaper, which few people do then you don’t see things like this going on,” Bowen said.

If you would like to learn more information about the group or would like to see when their next event is, visit the ‘Seen on 7’ section of our website.