Hot car safety tips

JACKSON, Tenn. –With higher temperatures, the summer heat can be dangerous for many, if not all.

As we get closer to the summer months, temperatures continue to rise. It can reach dangerously high temperatures when sitting in the sun.

You have to be very aware of the heat in your car with the windows closed, even with the windows open, it gets very hot in there quickly. So anything left in the car can get very hot.

On May 19, Memphis Police Dept. reported the death of a 1-year-old that was found in a hot vehicle outside of a daycare. According to data from kids and car safety, 36 children have died in Tennessee between 1990-2019 from being left in hot vehicles.

Between ten to 15 minutes it can reach life threatening heat inside a vehicle in the direct sunlight, so it doesn’t take long at all to reach 130-140 degrees in your vehicle.

Before you head to the store or exit your vehicle in general, you want to check the backseat of your car to make sure your not leaving anything unattended.

Don’t take that chance because even if you think you’re going to be in there for five minutes, if that five minute stay is extended to a ten minute stay on an 85 degree day, its already 120 in your vehicle.

Whether you’re riding with a child or a pet, leaving them unattended, no matter the amount of time is unsafe. And for animals, remember that they can get overheated more quickly than humans.

We sweat when we get hot and our pets can’t do that. The only way they can decrease they’re body temperature is by panting, and by the time their body reaches that temperature they cant pant fast enough to decrease their body temperature.

If you are traveling with a pet or child, make sure to always bring water. And always double check the backseat of your vehicle before exiting.

Even if you know for sure, check again to make sure you are not leaving anything in the backseat of your vehicle.