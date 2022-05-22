Jacqueline Edwards Permenter

Jacqueline Edwards Permenter, age 92, died peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022, following a short illness. Born in Bells, TN, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years: Samuel Allen Ray Permenter; her parents: Aldon Dee Edwards and Allie Faye Armes Edwards; one sister: Cora Ann Edwards and two brothers: Joe Aldon Edwards Sr. and Sammy Hiram Edwards.

She is survived by four daughters: Elaine Clement and husband, David, Susie Lovell, Martha Barry and husband, Charles, Jackie Baggett; one son: Gene Permenter and wife, Susan; one sister-in-law: Janey Covey Edwards; She leaves a legacy of thirteen grandchildren: Aldon Clement, Allie Thomas, Chelsea Matamoros, Kyle Lovell, Ben Lovell, Jack Lovell, Houston Barry, Sam Barry, Rae Barry, Austin Baggett, Graham Baggett, Wil Permenter, Seth Permenter; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Mrs. Permenter was a graduate of Bells High School and UT Martin/Knoxville. She was also a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She lived lifetime of devotion to God and her family. She was a lifelong member of the Bells First United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Bells, TN from 5-8 P.M. with the Bells Funeral Home in charge of all services. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 9:30 A.M. until service time at 10:30 A.M., at the church, with Rev. Susie Riley officiating. Interment will follow in Belleview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bells First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 157, Bells, TN 38006, N.O. A. H., P.O. Box 94, Alamo, TN 38001 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.