New event promotes local small businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local small business is hosting an event for the first time.

“We just try to have a nice of array of different types of locally made artisan products to share with our guests here at the winery,” said Bart Holton, owner Century Farm Winery.

















The First Annual Artisan Vendor Market is taking place in a unique place.

“So many people still are unaware of the West Tennessee wineries, the fact that you can visit several wineries within 20 minutes of Jackson is really unique,” Horton said.

Horton says events like these help small businesses.

“The more we can do to support each other, the better we are for the community and not everybody’s free on a Saturday, so maybe a Sunday afternoon might be another option for them, but it’s really just trying to do more activities that support our local businesses,” Horton said.

He says this helps the community find new businesses.

“If you want to come out to a place that’s got a live vineyard, a winery for sampling wine and walk around and visit all the artisan vendors, it makes for a great Sunday afternoon, to get out and do something that you may not be expecting to do in West Tennessee,” Horton said.

One attendee says an event like this helps everyone.

“This is really the heart of the community because these people belong in the community, they’re vendors, they live here, so just kind of blending it all together, having great fellowship, having a great time to sample and taste wares and be out in nature,” said Amy Bunton, attendee.

