Booted from GOP ballot, Trump House pick to advise ex-rival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A one-time U.S. House hopeful in Tennessee who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, then booted off the ballot by state GOP officials, is now advising another candidate on national security.

Candidate Kurt Winstead’s team announced Monday that Morgan Ortagus has joined his campaign’s eight-member National Security Advisory Committee.

Winstead is a retired Tennessee National Guard brigadier general.

He’s one of nine Republican candidates in the redrawn 5th District, which carves through Nashville.

Ortagus was a U.S. State Department spokesperson under Trump, who had endorsed her campaign.

A state party challenge over her voting record ended her GOP campaign. Former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles are also seeking the seat.

