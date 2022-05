Car hits drive-thru menu, building at Smoothie King

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local drive-thru took a hit on Monday.

A car hit the menu board at the Smoothie King located on Stonebridge Boulevard, damaging the sign as well as the wall.

The store is open for business in their lobby and for online orders.

