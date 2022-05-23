City, local group partner for veterans banner project

JACKSON, Tenn. — The faces of local veterans are coming to Jackson parks in November.

The City of Jackson and the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition are working together for the Faces of Freedom Banner Project.

The project will see city parks be the home of banners featuring the face of veterans submitted by community members.

The banners are $150 each and are 18 by 48-inches.

You can purchase a banner be completing a Google Form or by reaching out to wtnvetscoalition@gmail.com.

The banners will be there from November 2022 to November 2024.

Find more local news here.