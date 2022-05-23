Cooler With Mid-Week Rain Showers, Nice Memorial Day Weekend

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for May 23rd:

Behind Sunday’s cold front, much cooler weather has returned to West Tennessee. The northerly winds will change to the east on Tuesday and back to the south of Wednesday warming us up a little bit. Showers and pop up storm chances will return on Tuesday and Wednesday and linger into Thursday too. We will have the latest details on what appears to be a great Memorial Day Weekend forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies can be expected tonight and we are not expecting any rain or storm activity. The winds will stay light out of the northeast keeping the temperatures below normal. Most of West Tennessee will be falling down into the mid 50s overnight.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies will stick around during the day on Tuesday but a few chances for showers and pop up storms will also be possible. The first round could show up late Tuesday afternoon and early evening hours and will come up from the south. Some weak storms will be possible but severe weather is not expected. Another round of showers and storms could drift through overnight into Wednesday morning as well and is also not expected to bring severe storms to the region. Highs on Tuesday will make it back up into the low 80s depending on the amount of sunshine and overnight lows will over fall into the mid to upper 60s. The winds will come out of the east during the day and transition to the south Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

A round of morning rain showers and weak storms will move through West Tennessee but should clear out by the late morning and early afternoon. After a break from the rain into the afternoon, some stronger wind storms may try to spark up in the evening hours and linger around into Thursday morning. As of now, all of the region is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms. Highs on Wednesday will again reach the low 80s and Wednesday night lows will fall down to around 60°. The winds will be a bit breezy at times and come out of the south between 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY:

Rain showers and weak storms are expected to linger on the back side of a low pressure system into the day on Thursday. The showers will clear out during the back half of the day but mostly cloudy skies will remain for the majority of the day. Highs on Thursday will only reach the mid 70s under the mostly cloudy skies. The winds will stay out of the south or southwest but could vary in direction at times depending on the location of the storm system as it exits the region. Thursday night lows will fall down to the mid 50s and the clouds should begin to break up overnight.

FRIDAY:

Depending on how fast the storm system moves out, we could have partly cloudy or mostly sunny conditions on Friday. Either way, the clouds should move out as the day goes on. Highs on Friday will only reach the low 70s from a cool northwest breeze and early cloud cover. We should be dry though after the sun comes up on Friday and stay dry for several days in a row. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 50s again.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

As of now the three day weekend looks absolutely fantastic for all of West Tennessee. Sunny to mostly sunny skies can be expected and the winds will come out of the southwest most of the 3 day weekend. Highs on Saturday will make it up to around 80° but mid to upper 80s are likely for both Sunday and Memorial Day. Saturday night lows will fall down to the upper 50s and with the increase in humidity on Sunday, Sunday night lows will fall into the mid 60s. Each day should be a little bit warmer and more humid than the previous day this weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13