Group hosting chicken fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Veterans Coalition is holding a fundraiser.

The coalition is selling half chickens that can be picked up on June 17, ready to eat!

Funds are going to support the group’s Veterans Day parade and program.

The half chickens will be $6 and can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the West Tennessee Farmers Market in downtown Jackson.

You can pre-order a chicken by calling (423) 341-3330, emailing wtnvetscoalition@gmail.com, or purchasing from a member.

