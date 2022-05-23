Jackson-Madison County Schools adjusts roles of leadership team

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System announced a change to its senior leadership team for the next school year.

The school systems says the changes include:

  • Dr. Bryan Chandler as Executive Principal of North Side High School
  • Dr. Tiffany Green as Executive Principal of Rose Hill School
  • Dr. Teresa Littrell McSweeney as Chief Innovation Officer
  • Dr. Patrice Richardson-Martin as Chief Compliance and Monitoring Officer
  • Jason Bridgeman as Chief Operations Officer
  • Annie Atkins as Senior Principal of Lincoln Elementary School
  • Shannon Davis as Senior Principal of Alexander Elementary School

You can read more about them and their rolls here.

