Jackson-Madison County Schools adjusts roles of leadership team
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System announced a change to its senior leadership team for the next school year.
The school systems says the changes include:
- Dr. Bryan Chandler as Executive Principal of North Side High School
- Dr. Tiffany Green as Executive Principal of Rose Hill School
- Dr. Teresa Littrell McSweeney as Chief Innovation Officer
- Dr. Patrice Richardson-Martin as Chief Compliance and Monitoring Officer
- Jason Bridgeman as Chief Operations Officer
- Annie Atkins as Senior Principal of Lincoln Elementary School
- Shannon Davis as Senior Principal of Alexander Elementary School
You can read more about them and their rolls here.