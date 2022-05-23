Jackson-Madison County Schools adjusts roles of leadership team

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System announced a change to its senior leadership team for the next school year.

The school systems says the changes include:

Dr. Bryan Chandler as Executive Principal of North Side High School

Dr. Tiffany Green as Executive Principal of Rose Hill School

Dr. Teresa Littrell McSweeney as Chief Innovation Officer

Dr. Patrice Richardson-Martin as Chief Compliance and Monitoring Officer

Jason Bridgeman as Chief Operations Officer

Annie Atkins as Senior Principal of Lincoln Elementary School

Shannon Davis as Senior Principal of Alexander Elementary School

You can read more about them and their rolls here.