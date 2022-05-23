JPD: Reward offered in relation to fatal shooting on North Highland

JACKSON, Tenn. — A reward is now being offered in relation to last week’s fatal shooting on North Highland Avenue.

The Jackson Police Department says around 5:12 p.m. on Friday, May 20, a shooting incident led to the death of a young man along North Highland, between Skyline Drive and North Parkway.

The department says they are looking to find or ID a black sedan that would have been seen traveling northbound along North Highland around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (731) 425-8400.

The department says the investigation is on-going.

