Local boxing club partners for Police Athletic League

JACKSON, Tenn. — One “knockout” business wants to prepare young people for the ring and for life.

Local boxing club partners for Police Athletic League

Local boxing club partners for Police Athletic League

Local boxing club partners for Police Athletic League

The Jackson Boxing Club has partnered with the Jackson Police Department for the Police Athletic League, or PAL.

Coach Obie Beard says it’s to help keep young kids and teenagers out of trouble. And so far, 15 to 20 young people have signed up.

“We’re trying to build a relationship with the police and let them know, ‘Hey they’re not here to hurt you. They’re here to help you.’ There are some good police out there. Just introduce these kids to them and let them know they’re here to protect them,” Beard said.

Beard says they accept ages six and up. And adults can come to the gym to train too!

They are located at 96 O’Neil Street.

Find more local news here.