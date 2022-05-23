Madison County hosting job fair on Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — In need of a job? Madison County governments are partnering to offer countless career opportunities for you on Tuesday.

The job fair will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Tennessee Research and Education Center located at 605 Airways Boulevard in Jackson.

There will be representations from all county governments such as the Madison County Fire Department, sheriff’s department, Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department and many more agencies.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner says in today’s environment, officials are trying to reach out to do whatever they can to find good employees.

“If anybody has ever been interested in a county government job, this will be the time to come in, meet folks, fill out applications and ask any questions you might have,” Turner said.

The county is seeking individuals in a multitude of talent fields. So all are welcome to attend and apply.

