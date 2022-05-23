Sandra Marie Bomar, age 71 of Martin, TN passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin, TN. Her funeral service will be graveside, Friday, May 27, 2022, at 2:30 PM at Olive Branch Cemetery with Bro. Paul Veazey officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be at McEvoy Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00 PM Friday, May 27, 2022, before the service.

Sandra Marie Bomar was born October 5, 1950, in Henry Co., TN to the late Bernard Boyd Bomar and the late Juanita Barnett Bomar. She is survived by one daughter, Misty (Casey) McGregor of Martin, TN; two grandchildren: James McGregor and Emma McGregor, both of Martin, TN; one brother, Bernie Bomar of Paris, TN; one nephew, Shannon (Christy) Bomar of Paris, TN; and one great-nephew, Hugh Bomar of Paris, TN.

Sandra graduated from E.W. Grove High School in 1968 and worked at Holley Carburetor and Plumley Rubber Co. She was of the Baptist Faith.

Memorials for Ms. Bomar may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852-9813