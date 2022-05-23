Savannah Police Department searching for missing woman

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Savannah Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Police say Stormy D. Kole was reported as missing on May 22, 2022. According to the reporting party, Kole’s whereabouts have been unknown since May 17, 2022.

Kole is a white female with brown hair and eyes. She’s approximately 5’2″ tall and weighs around 300 lbs.

No further details were immediately available.

If anyone has any information on Kole or her location, contact Sergeant Detective Mark Mitchell with the Savannah Police Department at (731) 925-3200.

