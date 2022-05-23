‘Top Gun’ and Tom Cruise return to the danger zone

NEW YORK (AP) — After sitting on the shelf for two years due to the pandemic, “Top Gun: Maverick” is flying full throttle into theaters this week.

After kicking off aboard the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, Cruise and company have been on a worldwide promotional tour including a stop at the Cannes Film Festival.

Where countless decades-later sequels have crashed and burned, “Top Gun: Maverick” may be a retro-blockbuster that succeeds.

With visceral dogfights filmed inside with up to six cameras in the cockpit and a surprisingly emotional storyline, “Top Gun: Maverick” makes a thunderous case for the need for speed — and for the big screen.

