TWRA: Humboldt man dies while fishing in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirms a Humboldt man died while fishing in Henry County on Sunday.

Around 11:15 a.m. on May 22, TWRA officers responded to a call about an unoccupied boat on Kentucky Lake.

Once they arrived, officers discovered a bass boat without any occupants near the West Sandy portion of the lake.

After searching the area for hours, a body was discovered and identified as 60-year-old Daniel E. Keeling of Humboldt. TWRA says Keeling was not wearing a life jacket.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department and the Henry County Rescue Squad assisted in the search.

According to TWRA, this marks the 10th boating-related fatality on Tennessee waters this year.

