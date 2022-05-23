Veterans group places wreath

PARKERS CROSSROADS, Tenn. — Memorial Day is just around the corner, and an annual tradition is making its way across Tennessee

Run for the Wall, a veterans motorcycle group, honored fallen veterans with a wreath placement ceremony.

The special event was held at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads.

The motorcycle group travels across the country to actively bring awareness to veterans each year.

Their ride kicks off in three different routes from California to Washington, DC.

Leaders say the support they receive from community members on the road allows them to do more along the way.

“Patriotism is well alive. We visit schools, as well as VFWs, and American Legions, and communities across the country,” said Ronald King, the Director of Run for the Wall.

Leaders say they welcome you to track their journey to Washington DC.

Their 10 day track for Memorial Day can be seen on their website.

