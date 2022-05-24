Barbara Jane Eubank

Barbara Jane Eubank, age 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home in Brownsville, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for the Eubank family will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Mrs. Barbara was born in Brownsville, TN on July 8, 1953, to the late Junior Buckner and Evelyn Wilson Buckner. She was a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church of Nutbush, TN. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all that knew her. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years: Marvin Wayne Eubank; one brother: Rodger Dale Buckner and son great-grandson: Hayden Weed.

She is survived by one daughter: Jean Ann Baker (Josh) of Little Rock, Iowa; two sons: Christopher Shannon Eubank of Brownsville, TN, James Michael Eubank (Stephanie) of Pittsburgh, PA; three brothers: Ronnie O’Neal Buckner of Memphis, TN, David Earl Buckner of Brownsville, TN, Rickey Lynn Buckner of Nutbush, TN; one sister: Rose Mary Unger (Paul) of Biloxi, MS; Beloved Best Friend: Vincent Seymore of Brownsville, TN; She leaves a legacy of 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Eubank family requests that memorials be made to the Maranatha Baptist Church, 3057 Forked Deer Rd, Gates, TN 38037

Serving as pallbearers are Bradley White, Aaron Rankin, Joseph Puckett, Joshua Baker, Blake Hill, Eric Baggett, Sr., Scott Wools, Hayden Jeter, Randy Jetton. Honorary pallbearers serving are Joshua Maddox, Jacob Puckett and Trevor Williams.