Building dedicated to fallen officer

MARTIN, Tenn. — Friends, family and law enforcement officers gathered in the heart of downtown Martin to honor a University of Tennessee Martin graduate.

“We are honoring a fallen officer that was a graduate from UT Martin in the Criminal Justice Department. He’s the only UT Martin Criminal Justice graduate that died in the line of duty,” said Dom Green, a keynote speaker.

To honor his name and legacy, UT Martin is naming their Criminal Justice Building after Senior Cpl. Lawrence Bromley.

This building will be a training center for Criminal Justice students, those currently in law enforcement, and even citizens.

“People that are law enforcement professionals that want to expand on their firearms training. So it’s not just qualification and use of a firearm, but also in decision making. Can you use other options that are less lethal, can you use verbal to maybe de-escalate the issue,” Green said.

Family members were also present at the unveiling.

Bramley’s sister, Nancy Ray, says her brother loved his job and would put his all into his work.

“He would call me anytime they did anything exciting, and he’d call me and give me the ‘This is what we did this time’ because he loved his job. He would not have been happy doing anything else in this world than being in law enforcement,” Ray said.

Although she thinks her brother might’ve been embarrassed by all of the attention, she is glad there is a place where his legacy can live on.

“Every law enforcement officer who comes through this training facility will see his name there and hear his story, and that’s just… it feels good to me that people are going to remember him for what he did,” Ray said.

The Bromley Training Center is located in the Old CE Weldon Library in downtown Martin.

